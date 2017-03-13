iHeartMedia Names Mark Fuhrman Area President In West Virginia Region
MARK FUHRMAN has been named iHEARTMEDIA/WEST VIRGINIA Region Area President, effective immediately. As Area President, FUHRMAN will work with the programming, business, and sales teams for radio station brands in HUNTINGTON, PARKERSBURG, and WHEELING, WV to oversee on-air and digital programming as well as create new business and revenue opportunities.
