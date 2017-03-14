Elimination of greyhound breeding fund under consideration
The Senate Finance Committee is considering whether to end the Greyhound Breeding Development Fund, a move that's already a piece of the GOP-backed budget framework in the Legislature. Two fiscal notes , plus the GOP's budget framework discussed Monday, attribute $15 million in savings to eliminating the greyhound breeding development fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|5 hr
|Mookymook
|5
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Lyin Hillary
|5
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|8
|In need
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|2
|got that boy (Jan '15)
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|11
|In town
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Mar 2
|Eeking
|3,996
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC