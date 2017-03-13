Eagle announces staff changes
Officials with Eagle Manufacturing Co. of Wellsburg have announced the promotion of Steve Roberts to national sales manager and the hiring of Michael Oliu and Ryan Sperlazza as international sales manager and business development manager, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|16 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Mookymook
|5
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar 12
|Lyin Hillary
|5
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|8
|In need
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|2
|got that boy (Jan '15)
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|11
|In town
|Mar 10
|Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC