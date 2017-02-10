Wheeling City Manager Herron Recommends Legion Post 89 Be Declared Public Nuisance

In light of a shots fired incident in East Wheeling on Dec. 31, as well as other incidents possibly related to the American Legion Post 89, Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger and City Manager Robert Herron have asked Wheeling City Council to consider deeming the 15th Street bar a public nuisance and shuttering it. Council unanimously approved a resolution today to schedule a public hearing for the matter at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Schwertfeger will present evidence to council at that time for the basis of such a decision, and ownership, management and those who support the private club will likely defend the establishment.

