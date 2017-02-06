West Virginia Northern Community College Looks to Train for Future Belmont County Ethane Cracker
A new program at West Virginia Northern Community College could help train local men and women to work at PTT Global Chemical's ethane cracker near Dilles Bottom if the company ultimately decides to move forward with the plant. In July, WVNCC created an accelerated chemical operator technology program with funds from a $1.7 million United States Department of Labor grant.
