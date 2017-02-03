West Virginia Business College removed from state grant program
The state Higher Education Policy Commission approved a resolution Friday excluding West Virginia Business College from a key financial aid program following the current semester. Acting on a report showing a number of problems with disbursement, the commission voted WVBC students at campuses in Nutter Fort and Wheeling would no longer receive awards from the state Higher Education Grant Program in the remainder of the 2016-17 award year.
