Water Issues Force Closures in Pittsburgh; Ohio Valley Not Impacted
Insufficient chlorine in Pittsburgh's public water supply that led to a boil order for about 100,000 customers won't affect what comes out of the taps in Wheeling, officials said. The problem led to the closure Wednesday of nearly two dozen grade schools and a boil-water advisory in neighborhoods that include the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University.
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Tue
|bestie
|4
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Jan 26
|bigandnosey
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Well
|3,985
|hot coal miners (Nov '12)
|Jan 17
|i know
|42
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Jan 12
|Ned
|3
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro...
|Jan 2
|WATCHDOG
|2
|CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P...
|Dec '16
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
