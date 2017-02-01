Water Issues Force Closures in Pittsb...

Water Issues Force Closures in Pittsburgh; Ohio Valley Not Impacted

11 hrs ago Read more: The Intelligencer

Insufficient chlorine in Pittsburgh's public water supply that led to a boil order for about 100,000 customers won't affect what comes out of the taps in Wheeling, officials said. The problem led to the closure Wednesday of nearly two dozen grade schools and a boil-water advisory in neighborhoods that include the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University.

