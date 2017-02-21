Tax credit could spur development

Tax credit could spur development

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Some lawmakers want to encourage companies to renovate West Virginia's historic buildings by offering a higher tax credit on rehabilitating them comparable to those in surrounding states. House Bill 2545, introduced Monday in the state Legislature, aims to even the playing field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu Alex Kissinger 3,992
In town Feb 15 In area 1
In need Feb 12 Worker 1
got that boy (Jan '15) Feb 12 Worker 10
Clubs Feb 8 In area 1
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Jan 31 bestie 4
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) Jan 26 bigandnosey 7
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC