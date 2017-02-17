Talent sought for new country musical

Saturday Feb 11

Auditions will be held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25, noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Stifel Fine Arts Center, 1330 National Road, Wheeling. is the story of a young singer-songwriter who has to choose between his dreams of stardom in Nashville and the girl of his dreams in his hometown.

Wheeling, WV

