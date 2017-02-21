St. Michael Students Earn Pierpont Essay Prizes

Photo by Linda Comins Winners of the West Virginia Independence Hall Foundation's writing contest are St. Michael Parish School students, from left, Margaret Hartzell, second place; Gino Gentile, third place, and Hunter Midcap, first place. Offering congratulations are foundation members, back row from left, Pattie Hershey, Lynne Exley, Dr. Joseph Laker and Dr. Leslie Liedel.

