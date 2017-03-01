Sistersville General sold to Wheeling Hospital
"We are very pleased SGH and city leaders have placed their trust in our ability to enhance SGH's long-time commitment to providing its patients with the highest possible level of care. We understand the importance of having a home town hospital one that can provide quality services to its patients," The sale has been approved by Sistersville City Council, which accepted a $5.5 million offer from Wheeling Hospital, which includes debts and liabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Eeking
|4,000
|In town
|Feb 15
|In area
|1
|In need
|Feb 12
|Worker
|1
|got that boy (Jan '15)
|Feb 12
|Worker
|10
|Clubs
|Feb 8
|In area
|1
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|bestie
|4
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Jan '17
|bigandnosey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC