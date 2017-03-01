Sistersville General sold to Wheeling...

Sistersville General sold to Wheeling Hospital

Tuesday Feb 28

"We are very pleased SGH and city leaders have placed their trust in our ability to enhance SGH's long-time commitment to providing its patients with the highest possible level of care. We understand the importance of having a home town hospital one that can provide quality services to its patients," The sale has been approved by Sistersville City Council, which accepted a $5.5 million offer from Wheeling Hospital, which includes debts and liabilities.

