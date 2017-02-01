Parking Enforcement Hits the Fast Lane in Downtown Wheeling
Beginning this week, civilian parking enforcement officers in Wheeling will be able to issue citations for infractions beyond simple overtime meter parking. These will include violations such as misuse of handicapped parking spots and parking in front of fire hydrants, bus zones, yellow curbs, loading zones and other areas where parking is forbidden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Jan 31
|bestie
|4
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Jan 26
|bigandnosey
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Well
|3,985
|hot coal miners (Nov '12)
|Jan 17
|i know
|42
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Jan 12
|Ned
|3
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro...
|Jan '17
|WATCHDOG
|2
|CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P...
|Dec '16
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC