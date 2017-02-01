Parking Enforcement Hits the Fast Lan...

Parking Enforcement Hits the Fast Lane in Downtown Wheeling

Beginning this week, civilian parking enforcement officers in Wheeling will be able to issue citations for infractions beyond simple overtime meter parking. These will include violations such as misuse of handicapped parking spots and parking in front of fire hydrants, bus zones, yellow curbs, loading zones and other areas where parking is forbidden.

