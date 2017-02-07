Overdose Antidote Kits Distributed in West Virginia
West Virginia health officials are responding to opioid overdoses by distributing more than 8,000 kits with an antidote - Naloxone - that can get people breathing again if administered in time. Money for the kits comes from a $1 million federal grant to West Virginia, which has had the nation's highest rate of overdose deaths.
