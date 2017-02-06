Marshall County Family Resource Network Has New Way To Donate in Moundsville
The Marshall County Family Resource Network partnered with Noble Energy this month to organize The Giving Tree, a project designed to provide cold-weather accessories to men, women and children in need throughout the area. The tree, now housed at the Feeding Body and Soul Community Kitchen at Simpson United Methodist Church in Moundsville, began offering new hats, scarves and gloves to kitchen patrons Wednesday.
