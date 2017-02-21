List of Charges Filed After Motorcycl...

List of Charges Filed After Motorcycle Chase in Moundsville

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Intelligencer

A Moundsville man faces almost 20 traffic charges after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle. Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police received complaints of a reckless motorcycle driver in the area of 12th Street in Moundsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 hr concern Corporal 3,989
In town Feb 15 In area 1
In need Feb 12 Worker 1
got that boy (Jan '15) Feb 12 Worker 10
Clubs Feb 8 In area 1
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Jan 31 bestie 4
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) Jan 26 bigandnosey 7
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,601 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC