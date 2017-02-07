Hunter Willey

Hunter Willey

Hunter Lee Willey, 9, of Sistersville, W.Va., died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 as the result of a house fire. Hunter was born July 23, 2007 in Wheeling, W.Va., son of Timothy Lee Willey and Tiffany Evans.

