Help with Dilapidated Structures Soug...

Help with Dilapidated Structures Sought in West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: The Intelligencer

Local government officials go through a tedious process to improve or remove dilapidated, unsafe structures in the community - sometimes waiting up to two years before they're allowed to act. To quicken the process, the West Virginia Municipal League plans to propose eliminating a step that requires a municipality to go to circuit court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr Alex Kissinger 3,992
In town Feb 15 In area 1
In need Feb 12 Worker 1
got that boy (Jan '15) Feb 12 Worker 10
Clubs Feb 8 In area 1
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) Jan 31 bestie 4
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) Jan 26 bigandnosey 7
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,783 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC