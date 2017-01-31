Commissioners Asked to Join Opioid Suit

Commissioners Asked to Join Opioid Suit

John Turak of the law firm Gold, Khoury and Turak presented a proposal to the Tyler County Commission that asked them to join in with five other counties in the northern panhandle in a legal action by their law firm in partnership with Fitzsimmons Law firm in Wheeling and the Guida law office in Weirton. The lawsuit would allow them to represent the counties in a suit against the distributors of opioid pain pills throughout the state.

