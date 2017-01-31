Commissioners Asked to Join Opioid Suit
John Turak of the law firm Gold, Khoury and Turak presented a proposal to the Tyler County Commission that asked them to join in with five other counties in the northern panhandle in a legal action by their law firm in partnership with Fitzsimmons Law firm in Wheeling and the Guida law office in Weirton. The lawsuit would allow them to represent the counties in a suit against the distributors of opioid pain pills throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Star News.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|bestie
|4
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Jan 26
|bigandnosey
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Well
|3,985
|hot coal miners (Nov '12)
|Jan 17
|i know
|42
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Jan 12
|Ned
|3
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro...
|Jan 2
|WATCHDOG
|2
|CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P...
|Dec '16
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC