American Legion Post 89 in Wheeling Looking For A Chance to Improve
Leaders of the American Legion Post 89 came to Tuesday's public hearing on the bar's future with a plan for improvement - if Wheeling City Council gives them the chance. Two weeks after City Manager Robert Herron and Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger recommended council declare the 1419 Jacob St. bar a public nuisance and shut it down, Legion members announced that manager Eugene Bernie has resigned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|concern Corporal
|3,989
|In town
|Feb 15
|In area
|1
|In need
|Feb 12
|Worker
|1
|got that boy (Jan '15)
|Feb 12
|Worker
|10
|Clubs
|Feb 8
|In area
|1
|Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14)
|Jan 31
|bestie
|4
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|Jan 26
|bigandnosey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC