American Legion Post 89 in Wheeling Looking For A Chance to Improve

Leaders of the American Legion Post 89 came to Tuesday's public hearing on the bar's future with a plan for improvement - if Wheeling City Council gives them the chance. Two weeks after City Manager Robert Herron and Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger recommended council declare the 1419 Jacob St. bar a public nuisance and shut it down, Legion members announced that manager Eugene Bernie has resigned.

