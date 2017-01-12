Wheeling Planning Commission Permits ...

Wheeling Planning Commission Permits Labelle Cut Nail Plant Demolition

Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Intelligencer

Monday, members of the Wheeling Planning Commission approved a subdivision request made by the Woda Group for the Labelle Cut Nail Plant in South Wheeling, so the company may demolish the historic factory this spring and construct 40 townhouses. A subdivision is required by the developer for tax purposes.

Wheeling, WV

