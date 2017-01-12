Wheeling Planning Commission Permits Labelle Cut Nail Plant Demolition
Monday, members of the Wheeling Planning Commission approved a subdivision request made by the Woda Group for the Labelle Cut Nail Plant in South Wheeling, so the company may demolish the historic factory this spring and construct 40 townhouses. A subdivision is required by the developer for tax purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Ned
|3
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 11
|R Scott Mick
|3,983
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro...
|Jan 2
|WATCHDOG
|2
|CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P...
|Dec 14
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T...
|Dec 14
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|joann danehart (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Lonald Dong
|7
|Bald Eagle Sightings (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Sir Itchy Scratchy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC