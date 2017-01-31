Wheeling Man Pleads to Embezzlement; Faces Other Charges

Adolph Santorine III pleaded guilty to misdemeanor embezzlement Thursday, but faces a possible indictment and jury trial on other charges against him. During a hearing Thursday, Ohio County Magistrate Harry Radcliffe made decisions on two of the cases involving Santorine, 22, of Falls Road in Wheeling: a felony destruction of property charge from an alleged incident Aug. 2, 2015; and a misdemeanor domestic battery charge from Jan. 8, 2016.

