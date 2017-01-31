Wheeling Man Pleads to Embezzlement; ...

Wheeling Man Pleads to Embezzlement; Faces Other Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Intelligencer

Adolph Santorine III pleaded guilty to misdemeanor embezzlement Thursday, but faces a possible indictment and jury trial on other charges against him. During a hearing Thursday, Ohio County Magistrate Harry Radcliffe made decisions on two of the cases involving Santorine, 22, of Falls Road in Wheeling: a felony destruction of property charge from an alleged incident Aug. 2, 2015; and a misdemeanor domestic battery charge from Jan. 8, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Twelve WV Communities Focus on Abandoned, Bligh... (Oct '14) 18 hr bestie 4
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) Jan 26 bigandnosey 7
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 24 Well 3,985
hot coal miners (Nov '12) Jan 17 i know 42
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Jan 12 Ned 3
What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro... Jan 2 WATCHDOG 2
CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P... Dec '16 Wheeling Diocese 5
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC