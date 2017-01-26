West Virginia Folklife Program heads to Ripley
On Jan. 31, state folklorist Emily Hilliard brings the West Virginia Folklife Program to Ripley with a public interest meeting at the Senior Citizen Center at 121 S. Court Street. Hilliard will give a brief presentation on the discipline of folklore and her current work in West Virginia, and take feedback from the audience on local traditions, traditional artists, and tradition bearers in their community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Well
|3,986
|hot coal miners (Nov '12)
|Jan 17
|i know
|42
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Jan 12
|Ned
|3
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro...
|Jan 2
|WATCHDOG
|2
|CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P...
|Dec '16
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T...
|Dec '16
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|joann danehart (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Lonald Dong
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC