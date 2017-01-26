West Virginia Folklife Program heads ...

West Virginia Folklife Program heads to Ripley

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

On Jan. 31, state folklorist Emily Hilliard brings the West Virginia Folklife Program to Ripley with a public interest meeting at the Senior Citizen Center at 121 S. Court Street. Hilliard will give a brief presentation on the discipline of folklore and her current work in West Virginia, and take feedback from the audience on local traditions, traditional artists, and tradition bearers in their community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Tue Well 3,986
hot coal miners (Nov '12) Jan 17 i know 42
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Jan 12 Ned 3
What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro... Jan 2 WATCHDOG 2
CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P... Dec '16 Wheeling Diocese 5
Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T... Dec '16 Wheeling Diocese 5
joann danehart (Mar '09) Dec '16 Lonald Dong 7
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,268,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC