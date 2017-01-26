West Virginia Folklife Program heads to Ripley

On Jan. 31, state folklorist Emily Hilliard brings the West Virginia Folklife Program to Ripley with a public interest meeting at the Senior Citizen Center at 121 S. Court Street. Hilliard will give a brief presentation on the discipline of folklore and her current work in West Virginia, and take feedback from the audience on local traditions, traditional artists, and tradition bearers in their community.

