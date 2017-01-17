WCDS Hosts - Bullyproofing' Workshop for Community
Child and adolescent therapist Jim Bisenius will offer practical and effective solutions for parents, teachers and students to deal with the bullies in their lives during his Bully-proofing Youth workshop at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wheeling Country Day School, 8 Park Road, Wheeling. Offered with support from the Elizabeth Stifel Kline Foundation, the 90-minute workshop is free to attend and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hot coal miners (Nov '12)
|Jan 17
|i know
|42
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Jan 12
|Ned
|3
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 11
|R Scott Mick
|3,983
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro...
|Jan 2
|WATCHDOG
|2
|CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P...
|Dec '16
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T...
|Dec '16
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|joann danehart (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Lonald Dong
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC