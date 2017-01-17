WCDS Hosts - Bullyproofing' Workshop for Community

Child and adolescent therapist Jim Bisenius will offer practical and effective solutions for parents, teachers and students to deal with the bullies in their lives during his Bully-proofing Youth workshop at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wheeling Country Day School, 8 Park Road, Wheeling. Offered with support from the Elizabeth Stifel Kline Foundation, the 90-minute workshop is free to attend and open to the public.

