Universities get millions in court case -
More than six million dollars remaining in a court settlement account has been transferred to Marshall University and West Virginia University. The funds were split equally between the Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute at WVU and the Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health at Marshall under a court order issued by Judge David W. Hummel of Marshall County, West Virginia, in late November.
