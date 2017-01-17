Proposed Soldiers and Sailors Monument Site Being Examined in Wheeling
On Thursday, an excavator from Savage Construction Co. of Wheeling dug a trench in the side yard at West Virginia Independence Hall to determine the composition of the area where the Civil War monument's foundation will be built.
