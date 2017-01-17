Ohio County School Leaders Tout RESA Benefits in Wheeling
West Virginia's $3.5 million annual investment in its eight regional education service agencies results in a return of about $60 million in savings and grant funding to the state, RESA 6 Director Nick Zervos told state lawmakers Thursday. Ohio County Schools hosted a legislative breakfast during which local legislators and school officials discussed education issues prior to the start of the West Virginia Legislature's regular session next month.
