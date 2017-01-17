Ohio County School Leaders Tout RESA ...

Ohio County School Leaders Tout RESA Benefits in Wheeling

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Intelligencer

West Virginia's $3.5 million annual investment in its eight regional education service agencies results in a return of about $60 million in savings and grant funding to the state, RESA 6 Director Nick Zervos told state lawmakers Thursday. Ohio County Schools hosted a legislative breakfast during which local legislators and school officials discussed education issues prior to the start of the West Virginia Legislature's regular session next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hot coal miners (Nov '12) Jan 17 i know 42
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Jan 12 Ned 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 11 R Scott Mick 3,983
What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro... Jan 2 WATCHDOG 2
CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P... Dec '16 Wheeling Diocese 5
Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T... Dec '16 Wheeling Diocese 5
joann danehart (Mar '09) Dec '16 Lonald Dong 7
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,105,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC