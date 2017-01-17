Ohio County Circuit Judges Set Trial Dates for Cases in Wheeling
Judges set trial dates in Ohio County Circuit Court Thursday for defendants with felony indictments handed down by a grand jury. Among those who saw trial dates set Thursday was Donald Daniels, whose seven-count indictment includes one charge of attempted murder.
