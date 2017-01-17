Northern Panhandle Middle School Students Create - Future Cities' in Wheeling

Photo by Alec Berry Triadelphia Middle School students Gavin Minder, from left, Kaden Schreiber and Noah Seivertson pose with their entry in the Future Cities competition Thursday. Local middle school students fielded questions from peers and parents after presenting them with hypothetical future cities built on various elements such as renewable energy, smog-guzzling buildings and playgrounds that generate power.

