Mobility Equals New Lease on Life for Wheeling Residents

Photo by Heather Ziegler From left are Heart2Heart Volunteers Inc. director Sharon Travis; Peterson Rehabilitation Hospital patient Shawn Thomas; Pride Mobility Corp. representative Dave McGraw; patient Linda Cox; and Heart2Heart Assistant Director Marcia Allen. Both Wheeling residents are the recent recipients of new state-of-the-art electric wheelchairs thanks to the efforts Heart2Heart Volunteers Inc., headed by Sharon Travis of Wheeling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.