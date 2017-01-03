Fleming Steps Down as Wheeling Jesuit University President
The Wheeling Jesuit University Board of Trustees is expected to appoint an interim president for the school later this month after accepting the resignation of the Rev. James J. Fleming this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Larry Robinson
|3,957
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro...
|Jan 2
|WATCHDOG
|2
|CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P...
|Dec 14
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T...
|Dec 14
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|joann danehart (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Lonald Dong
|7
|Bald Eagle Sightings (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Sir Itchy Scratchy
|6
|Stable Unemployment Rate Could Change in the Oh...
|Nov '16
|Larry Tighe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC