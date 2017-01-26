Ferns, Weld take new Senate roles

Ferns, Weld take new Senate roles

Monday Jan 23

West Virginia Sen. Ryan Ferns, R-Ohio has been appointed to a new Senate committee that will consider major tax reform for West Virginia.

