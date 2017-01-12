Car Flips, Strikes Utility Pole On - ...

Car Flips, Strikes Utility Pole On - SWashington Avenue in Wheeling

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Intelligencer

Photo by Alec Berry Emergency responders transport a 23-year-old man away from the scene after he struck a utility pole and flipped his vehicle into a yard along Washington Avenue in Wheeling Monday. Police believe speed was a factor when a driver lost control, struck a utility pole and overturned his vehicle Monday afternoon before coming to a stop in the front lawn of 114 Washington Ave. The 23-year-old driver was taken from the scene by ambulance, although the extent of his injuries is not known.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Jan 12 Ned 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 11 R Scott Mick 3,983
What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro... Jan 2 WATCHDOG 2
CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P... Dec '16 Wheeling Diocese 5
Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T... Dec '16 Wheeling Diocese 5
joann danehart (Mar '09) Dec '16 Lonald Dong 7
Bald Eagle Sightings (Mar '13) Dec '16 Sir Itchy Scratchy 6
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC