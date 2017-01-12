Car Flips, Strikes Utility Pole On - SWashington Avenue in Wheeling
Photo by Alec Berry Emergency responders transport a 23-year-old man away from the scene after he struck a utility pole and flipped his vehicle into a yard along Washington Avenue in Wheeling Monday. Police believe speed was a factor when a driver lost control, struck a utility pole and overturned his vehicle Monday afternoon before coming to a stop in the front lawn of 114 Washington Ave. The 23-year-old driver was taken from the scene by ambulance, although the extent of his injuries is not known.
