Archbishop Lori to Celebrate Red Mass in Wheeling
The Most Rev. William Edward Lori, S.T.D., Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and Metropolitan, will be the celebrant and homilist for the ninth annual Red Mass at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|2 hr
|bigandnosey
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Well
|3,986
|hot coal miners (Nov '12)
|Jan 17
|i know
|42
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Jan 12
|Ned
|3
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro...
|Jan 2
|WATCHDOG
|2
|CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P...
|Dec '16
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T...
|Dec '16
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC