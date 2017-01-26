Archbishop Lori to Celebrate Red Mass...

Archbishop Lori to Celebrate Red Mass in Wheeling

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: The Intelligencer

The Most Rev. William Edward Lori, S.T.D., Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and Metropolitan, will be the celebrant and homilist for the ninth annual Red Mass at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) 2 hr bigandnosey 7
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 24 Well 3,986
hot coal miners (Nov '12) Jan 17 i know 42
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Jan 12 Ned 3
What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro... Jan 2 WATCHDOG 2
CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P... Dec '16 Wheeling Diocese 5
Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T... Dec '16 Wheeling Diocese 5
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC