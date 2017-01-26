Accreditation still up in air for West Virginia Business College
West Virginia Business College will be under continued scrutiny the next few months as the school's accreditation is in jeopardy of being yanked permanently in April. The Accrediting Council For Independent Colleges and Schools issued a report on Dec. 22 that included findings of 48 serious concerns related to accreditation.
