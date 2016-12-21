Top Stories of 2016: LGBT - SRights Prevail In Wheeling
About a year ago, Wheeling ranked poorly - 14 out of a possible 100 points - on the national Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index, which rated cities on their policies and attitudes toward lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender residents. In August, Wheeling's Human Rights Commission approved a resolution to encourage action by Wheeling City Council to ban discrimination in housing and employment based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
