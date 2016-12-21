Ryan Ferns Selected West Virginia Senate Majority Leader

Ryan Ferns has been tapped to be the West Virginia Senate's next majority leader, and he hinted he may not be the only member of the Northern Panhandle delegation taking a leadership position when the Legislature convenes in January. Ferns, a Republican from Wheeling in Ohio County, confirmed Monday he was selected majority leader by Senate Republicans as state lawmakers continue to caucus in Charleston this week.

