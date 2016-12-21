Oil Changes Buy Gifts For Kids
Straub Automotive in Triadelphia and Glen Dale has joined the Wheeling Soup Kitchen's Gifts for Kidz program to purchase Christmas gifts for local area children. During the month of November, Straub used a portion of the purchase of every oil change to buy Christmas gifts for deserving children.
