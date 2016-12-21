Hit-and-Run Leads To DUI Arrest in Ohio County
A hit-and-run accident witnessed by a Wheeling police officer ended in a driving while under the influence of alcohol charge for Kelly Michelle Clutter of Wheeling. Clutter was arrested Dec. 3 for first-offense DUI, a misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident, also a misdemeanor.
