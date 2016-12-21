Christmas Basket Giveaway Set for Saturday in Wheeling
The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple will welcome those in need to its North Wheeling Community Dream Center Saturday to receive generous Christmas offerings such as food, toys and school supplies. The church's annual Christmas basket giveaway is in its 26th year, and according to the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Well
|3,925
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro...
|Dec 14
|Frank Underwood
|1
|CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P...
|Dec 14
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T...
|Dec 14
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|joann danehart (Mar '09)
|Dec 5
|Lonald Dong
|7
|Bald Eagle Sightings (Mar '13)
|Dec 5
|Sir Itchy Scratchy
|6
|Stable Unemployment Rate Could Change in the Oh...
|Nov '16
|Larry Tighe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC