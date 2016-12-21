Charge of Tire Slashing is Dropped in...

Charge of Tire Slashing is Dropped in Wheeling Case

Wednesday Dec 14

Prosecutors have moved to dismiss a misdemeanor destruction of property charge against Gregory Nightengale Sr., who pleaded guilty last month to attempted malicious assault on a police officer. The destruction of property charge was regarding the original call made Aug. 13 to the Wheeling Police Department which ended in a fight between Nightengale and Officer Brent Ruby and led to felony malicious assault charges for Nightengale and his ex-wife, Liza Nightengale.

