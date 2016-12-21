Alleged Victim Says She's Engaged To ...

Alleged Victim Says She's Engaged To Former Wheeling Cop Phil Redford

Monday Dec 5

A 2016 graduate of The Linsly School told a magistrate Monday she will marry Phil Redford, the former Wheeling police officer and Linsly head of security who is accused of having a sexual relationship with her while she was still a student. Hancock County Magistrate Scott Hicks, who presided during Redford's preliminary hearing in Wheeling after all Ohio County magistrates recused themselves, said there is enough evidence to continue the case in which the former Wheeling Police Department lieutenant is charged with sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust.

