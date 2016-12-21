Alleged Victim Says She's Engaged To Former Wheeling Cop Phil Redford
A 2016 graduate of The Linsly School told a magistrate Monday she will marry Phil Redford, the former Wheeling police officer and Linsly head of security who is accused of having a sexual relationship with her while she was still a student. Hancock County Magistrate Scott Hicks, who presided during Redford's preliminary hearing in Wheeling after all Ohio County magistrates recused themselves, said there is enough evidence to continue the case in which the former Wheeling Police Department lieutenant is charged with sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|Well
|3,925
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide Fro...
|Dec 14
|Frank Underwood
|1
|CBS NEWS Exposes WV AG Patrick Morrisey/ Big P...
|Dec 14
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|Did Hospital CEOs of Huntington Hospitals Lie T...
|Dec 14
|Wheeling Diocese
|5
|joann danehart (Mar '09)
|Dec 5
|Lonald Dong
|7
|Bald Eagle Sightings (Mar '13)
|Dec 5
|Sir Itchy Scratchy
|6
|Stable Unemployment Rate Could Change in the Oh...
|Nov '16
|Larry Tighe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC