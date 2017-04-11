Ohio Physician Pleads Guilty to Role ...

Ohio Physician Pleads Guilty to Role in Pill Mill

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Margaret Temponeras, 52, of Portsmouth, Ohio, has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, which she did through a pain clinic and dispensary, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio. The USAO said the statement of facts in the case showed that Temponeras owned and was the physician at Unique Pain Management in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheelersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Craigslist girl 7 min Blank Girl 3
Mikey Lampkins 2 hr Wendy 1
Sherman Martin (Jan '14) 4 hr Sham 21
Where is Georgettea Collins? 12 hr Unknown 5
Little League 19 hr Pirate 34
Whos the new guy at the Burg. Post Office? Says... (Mar '15) Sun no name 8
most overpriced fastfood joints Apr 9 couponmom 1
See all Wheelersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheelersburg Forum Now

Wheelersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheelersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Wheelersburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,525 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC