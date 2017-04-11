Ohio Physician Pleads Guilty to Role in Pill Mill

Margaret Temponeras, 52, of Portsmouth, Ohio, has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, which she did through a pain clinic and dispensary, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio. The USAO said the statement of facts in the case showed that Temponeras owned and was the physician at Unique Pain Management in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

