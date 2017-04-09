North Creek Holy Week Services
The regular morning worship service will begin at 10:45 a.m. The church is located at 206 W. Sycamore in Coweta. April 16: 6:30 a.m., Easter sunrise service at Slippery Rock Cemetery; 10 a.m., Easter Sunday service with "Noisy Offering".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheelersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whos the new guy at the Burg. Post Office? Says... (Mar '15)
|5 hr
|no name
|8
|most overpriced fastfood joints
|11 hr
|couponmom
|1
|Toughest women in Burg over 50
|Sat
|ken
|4
|Little League
|Fri
|used to coach
|33
|guy's who wear skinny jeans
|Apr 7
|curious
|1
|Shame on Fred's Pizza (Jun '10)
|Apr 6
|Been there done that
|175
|Got the dirt
|Apr 6
|Mrpoopy butthole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheelersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC