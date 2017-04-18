a The Hills Are Alivea slated for Apr...

a The Hills Are Alivea slated for April 23

Morehead State University Opera will present "The Hills Are Alive," an evening of scenes from music, theater, operetta, and opera on Sunday, April 23, at 8 p.m. in Duncan Recital Hall of the Baird Music Hall. The theme for the evening is Austria, music from and about Austria.

