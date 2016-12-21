Holiday travelers to see busy highway...

Holiday travelers to see busy highways in Ohio

Read more: The Daily Herald

Traffic volumes in Ohio increase an average of 37 percent for the Christmas holiday and 33 percent for New Year's Day. The last time the holiday fell on a Sunday 2011 the busiest travel days were the Thursday before Christmas and the Monday after Christmas.

