I pray that you respect our coverage ...

I pray that you respect our coverage of invocations

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Daily Herald

A flap occurred in late 2015 when a freedom from religion group complained of prayer sessions held by Naperville Central football players and coaches. Few things set us off quite so much as the right to pray or not pray and when and where we can or can't do it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 23 hr ARA PHISHING 426
Area south of Villa Park train station. (Dec '15) Sun Really Gary Indiana 3
News look Villa Park Library could emerge from April... Jun 29 Sick of stupid 2
Viva la Raza putos Jun 28 Jethro 3
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Jun 28 Rep Denny Hasturd 3
News Drug dealer turned in by potential customer sen... (Jun '13) Jun 23 Dr Thrax 11
Danger! Do not try to date DuPage County women! (Jan '13) Jun 18 dave f 6
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC