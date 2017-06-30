Class prepares drivers with autism fo...

Class prepares drivers with autism for traffic stops

Sunday Jul 2 Read more: The Miami Herald

Sheriff's deputies and a hospital's occupational therapists in an Illinois suburban city launched the first of what they hope will be a series of classes to prepare drivers with developmental disorders for traffic stops. The Daily Herald reports the course hosted by Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital and DuPage County deputies in Wheaton helps police recognize how someone on the autism spectrum reacts to stress and overstimulation.

