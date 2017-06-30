Appellate Court affirms DuPage drug homicide conviction
The Second District Appellate Court has affirmed the drug homicide conviction of a former Summit woman for her role in the 2014 death of 31-year-old Augustina Taylor of Wheaton. Jennifer Nere, 37, was found guilty after a four-day trial in August 2014 in DuPage County of one count of drug-induced homicide for supplying Taylor with what proved to be a fatal dose of heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huber facing state, local charges over new enca... (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Clusterbuster
|18
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|15 hr
|Phil Grant75
|427
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Guy Bacci
|122
|Area south of Villa Park train station. (Dec '15)
|Jul 2
|Really Gary Indiana
|3
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Jun 29
|Sick of stupid
|2
|Viva la Raza putos
|Jun 28
|Jethro
|3
|Drug dealer turned in by potential customer sen... (Jun '13)
|Jun 23
|Dr Thrax
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC