Appellate Court affirms DuPage drug homicide conviction

The Second District Appellate Court has affirmed the drug homicide conviction of a former Summit woman for her role in the 2014 death of 31-year-old Augustina Taylor of Wheaton. Jennifer Nere, 37, was found guilty after a four-day trial in August 2014 in DuPage County of one count of drug-induced homicide for supplying Taylor with what proved to be a fatal dose of heroin.

