Wheaton Municipal Band presents 'Circus Days'
Wheaton's Memorial Park comes alive with sights, smells and sounds of the big top this week when Wheaton Municipal Band presents the children's concert "Circus Days." The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton.
