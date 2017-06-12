Wheaton couple come forward to move historic mansion
As a last resort in their monthslong crusade to spare a historic mansion from demolition, a Wheaton couple will seek city council permission next month to make the House of Seven Gables their dream family home. They have hired movers who would relocate the 10,000-square-foot mansion -- in one piece -- about 400 to 500 feet away from its address of more than a century on the grounds of the Loretto Convent.
