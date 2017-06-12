Wheaton couple come forward to move h...

Wheaton couple come forward to move historic mansion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

As a last resort in their monthslong crusade to spare a historic mansion from demolition, a Wheaton couple will seek city council permission next month to make the House of Seven Gables their dream family home. They have hired movers who would relocate the 10,000-square-foot mansion -- in one piece -- about 400 to 500 feet away from its address of more than a century on the grounds of the Loretto Convent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knights of Columbus 1369 Grand Knight Speaks Out 1 min Laughing at YOU 58
Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe... 8 min Barbers corner 437
DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di... 5 hr VW Beetle 4
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 8 hr Jessie Winkar79 413
Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11) 21 hr BDW 7
News Wheaton cop resigns over shoplifting charge (Oct '07) Jun 6 Thiefs are scum 29
Loretto Convent property in Wheaton Jun 1 Elohttub Ymkcil 1
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC